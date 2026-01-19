School closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area for Tuesday, Jan. 20

Schools are already making plans for Tuesday, issuing delays and closures in anticipation of temperatures that will feel like sub-zero.

The entire western Pennsylvania area is under a cold weather advisory from 9 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday, though it ends at 1 p.m. for counties farther east.

Lows overnight will dip to the single digits, and wind chills will be 10 to 15 degrees below zero. There will be some sunshine, but highs will only reach the teens. Temperatures will feel below zero and in the single digits for most of the day.

School closings and delays can be found below. The list will be continuously updated.