Pittsburgh holding celebration rally today for the Riverhounds' USL Championship

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are hosting a championship rally today to celebrate their first ever USL Championship title.

It was a long wait for the Riverhounds, nearly 30 years in the making, before they won first championship trophy that has been brought home to Pittsburgh.

The Riverhounds defeated FC Tulsa in a penalty shootout last month to win the USL Championship title.

The Hounds' journey to their first-ever title included many dramatic moments, especially throughout the USL Championship Playoffs, which featured penalty shootout wins against Hartford and Detroit before the championship match win against Tulsa.

The team's defense was really a hallmark of their championship run, not allowing a single goal throughout the entire playoffs, closing out the season with 632 consecutive scoreless minutes.

KDKA's Bob Pompeani will be emceeing this afternoon's celebration with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, and other local leaders all in attendance.

Fans will have the chance to meet and celebrate with coaches and players and take pictures with the USL Championship Cup.

Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed between Fourth Avenue and Forbes Avenue from around 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 this afternoon.