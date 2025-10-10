Pittsburgh Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley placed on administrative leave

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC head coach Bob Lilley was placed on administrative leave on Friday.

In a statement posted to X late Friday night, the club said Lilley was placed on leave and assistant coach Rob Vincent will serve as the team's acting head coach. The statement provided no other details besides saying, "The club will not have any further comment at this time."

It was not immediately clear why Lilley, a six-time coach of the year, was placed on administrative leave, or if the leave is paid or unpaid.

The move comes as the Riverhounds prepare to host the Indy Eleven at Highmark Stadium on Saturday. If Pittsburgh wins, the squad locks up a playoff spot in the United Soccer League's Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh, which has a 10-10-7 record, has three games remaining in the regular season.

Lilley has been the team's head coach since November 2017, and the Riverhounds have made the playoffs in each season under his watch.

According to Lilley's bio on the team's website, he has a 118-54-67 record with Pittsburgh. Lilley was inducted into the USL Hall of Fame as a coach in 2010.

Vincent has been with the Riverhounds for two seasons, according to his team bio. Before coming to Pittsburgh, he spent six seasons leading Elite Clubs National League teams in the Riverhounds Development Academy. The ECNL is a youth developmental league. He also played for Riverhounds SC from 2013-16.

Saturday's game kicks off at 7 p.m.