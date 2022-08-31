Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh River Rescue fishes Atlanta Braves grand slam ball out of the Allegheny

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh River Rescue found themselves on an unusual mission on the Allegheny River earlier this week. 

During a Pirates-Braves game last week, Matt Olson of the Braves hit a grand slam out of the park and into the water. 

Olson is the only Braves player in the history of the club to do so. 

So, Pittsburgh River Rescue went to work - and they found it! 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said if the Braves want the ball, they can contact them via social media. 

