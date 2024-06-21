Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh River Rescue arrests man after he allegedly stole a yacht on the Allegheny River

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is in custody after stealing a yacht on the Allegheny River. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 8 a.m., River Rescue responded to reports of a stolen yacht on the river. 

A man is alleged to have broken into the Lock Wall Marina off 23rd Street in the Strip District. It was there he boarded and unmoored an 82-foot yacht but was unable to turn on the engine. 

He then floated downriver and the yacht ultimately came to a rest along the river wall about 50 yards from the Pittsburgh River Rescue boathouse. 

River Rescue then boarded and detained the man. 

He was determined to be intoxicated, he was cleared medically by EMS and then taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

Charges are expected to be filed soon. 

There was no damage to other boats reported. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 1:07 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.