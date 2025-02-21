Pittsburgh area residents want to claim funds from a class-action settlement by U.S. Steel

Some Pittsburgh area residents want to claim settlement funds from U.S. Steel

An Allegheny County judge has given preliminary approval to a class-action settlement from U.S. Steel.

It's for people who live near the Edgar Thomson Steel Works plant in Braddock.

There will be many homes around the plant seeing letters in the mail.

"There's something that's out there for me to pursue? We're gonna pursue," Maurice Woody of Braddock said.

Maurice Woody showed KDKA-TV the claim form he got in the mail.

"I'm at the point right now where I'm reading it and probably gonna get an attorney," he said.

The preliminary approval comes after a class-action lawsuit filed in 2022.

The suit alleged the plant created a nuisance for those nearby. It also makes claims of air pollution and contamination.

"It smells like raw eggs," Woody said. "It's just… it stinks… it's a really bad smell."

The settlement calls for $1.5 million being made available for those living within around a mile of the plant.

Those in the area must have been living in that radius from November 2020 on.

"We've been here since 2018, and we definitely qualify for any settlements," Woody said.

Woody said the smell from the plant permeates his house at times, and that the pot to grab settlement funds from isn't enough.

"When you start spreading that money out, what's everybody gonna get $50?" he said.

U.S. Steel said it is not commenting on the agreement while it waits for the court's final approval.

It told KDKA-TV in a statement, "Environmental stewardship is a core value at U. S. Steel and we remain committed to protecting the safety of the communities where we operate."

"I don't like to see them getting sued but on the other hand, they should've rectified the issues a long time ago," Chuck Krebs of West Mifflin said.

Meanwhile, Woody worries about the people in the radius he calls home. He's worried about those closest to him.

"I can't put a price on our family and our health," he said.

Anyone who wants to make a claim for payment has to do so before March 31st and if you want to opt out or object, you have until March 17th.