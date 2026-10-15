Pittsburgh Regional Transit announces plans to permanently close the Wabash Tunnel

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced plans to permanently close the Wabash Tunnel.

If plans are approved by the agency's board, which is scheduled to meet next week, PRT said the tunnel will close for good on Dec. 1.

PRT said that keeping the tunnel open for long-term use would require an estimated $43 million in rehabilitation costs.

"The Wabash Tunnel has a long history in Pittsburgh, but today it primarily serves private vehicle traffic rather than public transit," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "With an estimated $43 million needed to rehabilitate the tunnel, we have a responsibility to focus our limited resources on the infrastructure that is most critical to delivering safe, reliable transit service."

PRT said that while the tunnel structure overall remains in fair condition, several components of the infrastructure like lighting, ventilation and electrical systems are considered to be in "poor to critical" condition.

The tunnel, which was originally constructed in 1903 as part of the Wabash-Pittsburg Terminal Railroad, connects Woodruff Street near Saw Mill Run Boulevard to West Carson Street near Station Square, and is not currently a part of PRT's regular transit network.

PRT currently does not provide scheduled transit service through the tunnel, only using it as a detour route when bus service has been disrupted by roadwork and special events.

The closure of the tunnel is not expected to affect the Wabash Park and Ride.