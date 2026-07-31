Wabash Tunnel to close for safety repairs for two weeks, PRT says

The Wabash Tunnel is going to be closed for two weeks for safety repairs, starting on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the repairs are expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and are scheduled to be completed two weeks later.

The tunnel, which connects Woodruff Street near Saw Mill Run Boulevard to West Carson Street near Station Square, is not currently a part of PRT's regular transit network.

PRT said that the repairs will continue to help make the tunnel, which is used as a detour route when necessary, a viable option for the agency.

People who use the tunnel as part of their daily commute will need to find alternate routes during the two-week closure.