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Wabash Tunnel to close for safety repairs for two weeks, PRT says

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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The Wabash Tunnel is going to be closed for two weeks for safety repairs, starting on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the repairs are expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and are scheduled to be completed two weeks later.

The tunnel, which connects Woodruff Street near Saw Mill Run Boulevard to West Carson Street near Station Square, is not currently a part of PRT's regular transit network.

PRT said that the repairs will continue to help make the tunnel, which is used as a detour route when necessary, a viable option for the agency. 

People who use the tunnel as part of their daily commute will need to find alternate routes during the two-week closure.

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