Pittsburgh Regional transit to implement new rider-friendly bus stop signs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is rolling out new bus stop signs that they say are more rider-friendly.

The signs will include scannable QR codes which will give riders real-time information about vehicles and schedules.

Our bus stop signs are getting a face lift, and we're so excited!✨



The new signs:

🚍Are reflective so riders & operators can see them

🚍Include our new branding

🚍Include a QR code that can be scanned for bus arrival info



Installation is targeted to begin at the end of March. pic.twitter.com/bVL6pq04Ui — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) March 13, 2023

The signs will also be easier to read at night because they're more reflective.

PRT will start installing the new signs at the end of the month.