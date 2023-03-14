Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Regional transit to implement new rider-friendly bus stop signs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is rolling out new bus stop signs that they say are more rider-friendly.

The signs will include scannable QR codes which will give riders real-time information about vehicles and schedules.

The signs will also be easier to read at night because they're more reflective.

PRT will start installing the new signs at the end of the month.

