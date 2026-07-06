Some PRT Red Line riders caught off guard by ongoing construction

Riders on Pittsburgh Regional Transit's Red Line had to make some adjustments on Monday, as week-long repairs got underway.

The changes caught a few riders off guard.

This latest closure affects the Red Line exclusively, and many of the people who take the light rail say they weren't necessarily prepared for it, but they weren't necessarily shocked by this latest closure either, with many saying that if you ride the trolley, it's just something you've got to deal with from time to time.

With orange signs on the tracks and shuttle buses bringing people to and from the "T" stop at Potomac Station, a lot of folks seemed a bit stunned.

"I had no idea. I just got here, so I didn't even know there was road work," rider Elijah Williams told KDKA-TV.

Dormont resident Mary Stefano, equally taken aback, said, "Every time you turn around, something's different."

PRT crews began repair work at the Alabama Avenue and Hillsdale Avenue crossings, forcing some riders to get on and off rail cars and shuttle buses to get to and from the city.

Many residents were left standing and waiting for one of the various bus and rail shuttles.

Matt Schmotzer rides the "T" regularly; he said he won't make the same mistake again.

"I should have left about 45 minutes earlier," Schmotzer said.

The repairs to the crossings are expected to wrap up by Sunday.

Meanwhile, Stefano says she'll adapt and overcome.

"Just deal with it. I volunteer at the Science Center, so there's a lot of us who take the trolley, so we're used to it."

For a full look at the closure and a map provided by PRT, click here.