Construction work will disrupt "T" service on PRT's Red Line next week

People who ride the Red Line on the "T" next week are going to be dealt some disruptions for their travels to and from Pittsburgh as crews do construction work in Dormont Borough.

PRT said that starting on Monday, a portion of the Red Line is going to be closed so that rail crossings at Alabama Avenue and Hillsdale Avenue can be replaced.

Because of the work being done, trains on the Red Line will not be running between Dormont Junction station and Potomac station and PRT said that shuttle buses and rail shuttles will be running to help riders get around the work that's being done.

For people who get on the Red Line at South Hills Village, trains will travel normally all the way to St. Anne station and will then be diverted onto the Blue Line, where it will continue towards Downtown Pittsburgh.

For riders on the Red Line farther inbound past St. Anne station, PRT said that a rail shuttle will be running between Overbrook Junction and Dormont Junction.

A map provided by Pittsburgh Regional Transit shows the area where construction on rail crossings will be disrupting service on the Red Line of the "T" and where riders will be able to get shuttle buses and rail shuttles to help detour around the work that's being performed. Pittsburgh Regional Transit

Once the rail shuttles reach Dormont Junction, riders can get a shuttle bus to take them to Potomac station, where they can get back on a rail shuttle and continue to South Hills Junction. From there, riders will be able to get on a Silver Line train or a Blue Line train and continue to Downtown Pittsburgh.

PRT said that the fastest way to Downtown Pittsburgh for Red Line riders who get on a train at Castle Shannon, Arlington, Poplar, Mt. Lebanon, or Dormont Junction stations will be to get on an outbound rail shuttle, ride to Overbrook Junction, and walk to nearby Willow Station.

From Willow station, riders can get on a Blue Line or Silver Line train and continue to Downtown Pitsburgh.

Outbound riders from Downtown Pittsburgh trying to get to a Red Line stop are recommended to take any train, get off at South Hills Junction, and follow signs for the rail shuttle, which will take riders to Potomac station. From there, shuttle buses will run to Dormont Junction station, where they can get another rail shuttle to Overbrook Junction.

PRT said that all shuttle buses and rail shuttle service will be free and are encouraging customers to allow additional travel time.

The construction work on the rail crossings in Dormont Borough is expected to be completed by next Sunday.