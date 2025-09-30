Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus service to return to the Waterfront shopping center in Homestead

Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus riders who travel to the Waterfront shopping center in Homestead will no longer have to worry about walking farther to bus stops from stores.

Last week, PRT announced plans to change six bus routes, saying it was being kicked off the Waterfront by the property's owner, M&J Wilkow.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced Monday that an agreement has been reached so that PRT buses can continue to service the Waterfront property.

"I want to thank all the parties involved for their willingness to come to the table. We have an agreement in principle to find a long-term solution to keep PRT service inside The Waterfront, and in the interim there will be continued service to existing stops," Innamorato said.

Pennsylvania Senator Nick Pisciottano added that he's thankful that a resolution was reached that will keep transit access in place for shoppers and employees at the Waterfront.