Pittsburgh Regional Transit passengers left scrambling after Homestead stops get eliminated

Pittsburgh Regional Transit riders who use some stops at The Waterfront in Homestead may need to plan around that next month.

The bus stop conversation on a damp, dreary Thursday was dreary.

"It's going to be a real difficult issue for me," PRT rider Sandra Williams said.

Williams uses PRT to get to The Waterfront in Homestead.

"We have to shop at The Waterfront Giant Eagle, and then occasionally I go to Target," she said.

The two stops in front of those stores will be gone by October 19. It's part of changes to six bus routes that start sometime next month, including the 53 - Homestead Park, 53L - Homestead Park Limited, 57 - Hazelwood, 59 - Mon Valley, 61D - Murray Short, and 64 - Lawrence-Waterfront.

"That's going to put me and a lot of others in a bind," Williams said.

PRT tells us 400 riders use those stops every weekday.

"I catch like three buses from Pitcairn to here," rider Cassandra Johnson said.

PRT says the closest stop it will be able to serve is on Amity St.

"What is the elderly lady with her little bag? What is she doing to do?" Johnson said.

A PRT spokesperson says it is being kicked off the Waterfront property by the property's owner, M&J Wilkow.

"I hope this hits his ear – and softens his heart," Johnson said.

The news hit people we spoke with like pelting rain.

"The gentleman sitting next to me just told me I hadn't heard anything about it until now… and I'm really distressed about it," Williams said.

Williams thinks it's baffling, and it could get expensive.

"I'm going to be caught paying for rides, which I really can't afford," she said.

PRT did say it, the Waterfront, and Homestead remain committed to finding and establishing alternative routes closer to the storefronts.

KDKA has reached out to M&J Wiklow, but is still waiting to hear back.