Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus route changes go into effect Sunday

If you ride PRT buses in Pittsburgh, there's a chance your route could look different starting Sunday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will implement a service adjustment that will affect several routes, stop locations, and schedules. It also includes the launch of Downtown service on the University line. which is the 61A, 61B, 61C, and 71B.

This has been in the works for months, but some bus riders say they are still not ready.

This will be the last time Donna Oguntayo regularly transfers buses at this stop on Liberty Avenue.

"I'm sitting here right now, and the 61C is not going to be here tomorrow, you know," Oguntayo said.

The stop for one of the buses she takes is being moved to nearby Fifth Avenue, where the station is still closed off. The distance, she says, won't be an inconvenience.

"I'll figure it out."

"It'll benefit, and I think the whole city will, at large. It is an improved system of traffic," Anthony Williams said.

Fredrick Littlejohn came to KDKA-TV looking for his new bus route.

"I don't even know how they're going to get through it for tomorrow," he said. "It sucks."

One significant change is that the University Line buses will now utilize the newly painted bus-only lanes on Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

"It's just safer, it's convenient," Williams said.

"I like (the new bus lanes) because it's a lot of cars," Littlejohn said.

"And you know, all the changes of the routes and where to catch what, it was confusing at first, but adjustments, that's what adjustments are," Williams added.

Oguntayo thinks there should have been announcements on the buses.

"I wish we'd known about it sooner," she said.

"But I'm okay with it, everything having to change, but I'm worried about senior citizens, it will mess them up," Littlejohn said.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit's website offers a map and allows users to enter their specific bus route to see if service has been impacted. To find out if your route has been affected, click here.