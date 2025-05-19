Pittsburgh Regional Transit installing new bus lanes in Downtown Pittsburgh this week

The next phase of construction on Pittsburgh Regional Transit's University Line is set to get underway and is likely to cause some headaches for Downtown Pittsburgh drivers.

Changes will be coming to Downtown Pittsburgh in five different phases, with the first of those phases taking place primarily along Liberty Avenue as PRT begins installing red bus lanes.

PRT says that dedicated bus lanes are a major step towards improving service and reducing congestion and say this will transform daily commutes and make public transit more reliable.

Starting Monday, installation of the red bus lanes will begin with detours starting at 7 a.m. and work will start at 8 p.m. each evening.

When the red bus lanes are completed in Downtown Pittsburgh, routes 61A, 61B, 61C, and 71B will each travel in the new lanes, heading inbound on Fifth Avenue and outbound on Sixth Avenue.

Work along Liberty Avenue is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

PRT says that buses won't stop at Liberty and Sixth and Sixth and Smithfield during the first phase of construction.

The four additional phases of construction will take place through May 28.