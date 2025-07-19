4 people hurt in crash involving Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus outside Fort Pitt Tunnel

Four people were injured Saturday morning when a car crashed into a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus just outside the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

The 38-Green Tree bus was traveling inbound in the left lane approaching the tunnel about 9 a.m. when a car traveling in the right lane struck a guardrail and collided with the bus.

Initial reports indicate the car's driver went looking for their phone, which had fallen onto the floor of the vehicle before the incident.

A passenger in the car was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in serious but stable condition. The bus operator and passenger were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a PRT spokesperson.

A second bus passenger also transported themself to a hospital for evaluation.

Officials said the bus sustained heavy damage, and the other vehicle in the crash was totaled.

The Fort Pitt Tunnel was closed for about an hour before reopening.