Pittsburgh Water announces historic low in lead levels following latest test

Pittsburgh Water announced a historic milestone this week, saying that they have reached a historic low in lead levels in water.

According to Pittsburgh Water, the most recent round of testing certified a lead level of 2.0 parts per billion, which is the lowest level ever recorded in the city.

"Achieving a result of 2.0 [parts per billion] is not only a testament to the success of our nationally recognized Community Lead Response, but also a reflection of the commitment and devotion our team has shown to delivering safe, clean drinking water to every customer we serve," said Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection certified the most recent test, which was conducted in accordance with the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Cooper Rule Revisions.

This result is well below the 15.0 parts per billion federal action level set by the EPA.

In 2019, Pittsburgh added the food-grade additive orthophosphate, which forms a protective barrier that minimizes the risk for lead to enter tap water, including in homes that still have lead service lines.

Pittsburgh's test took samples from homes that still have lead service lines, which Pittsburgh Water said helped provide a clear picture of the system's performance in high-risk areas.

"We've made tremendous progress, but our work isn't done," Pickering said. "We remain focused on replacing the remaining lead lines and ensuring every Pittsburgh resident has access to safe, high-quality water."

Pittsburgh residents can learn more about lead in drinking water, request lead testing kits, and find resources on the Pittsburgh Water website at this link.