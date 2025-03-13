How happy is Pittsburgh? Happier than Cleveland, according to a new ranking.

What city is the happiest in America? According to a new ranking, it's definitely not Cleveland.

At No. 182, Cleveland, Ohio, is dead last on WalletHub's list of happiest cities in America. Pittsburgh is relatively average, ranking No. 61 between Virginia Beach and Warwick, Rhode Island.

Three California cities took the top spots: Fremont, San Jose and Irvine, followed by Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Overland Park, Kansas.

They say money doesn't buy happiness, and according to WalletHub, that's true to a certain extent.

"Research shows that having more money only increases your happiness until you're making at least $75,000 per year - anything more you earn likely won't have an impact," analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement on WalletHub's website.

"Therefore, when deciding where to live to maximize your happiness, you'll want to pick a city that offers more than just a decent average income. The ideal city provides conditions that foster good mental and physical health, like reasonable work hours, short commutes, good weather, and caring neighbors."

WalletHub compared the cities against three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community involvement.

WalletHub says it drew upon the findings of "positive-psychology research" when making its ranking, judging the largest cities in America on 29 key indicators of happiness like satisfaction index, income growth rate, depression rate, adequate sleep rate, job satisfaction, job security, separation and divorce rate, average daily leisure time and acres of parkland per 1,000 residents.