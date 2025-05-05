After last year's struggles turning on public water fountains, city says things will be different this summer

After last year's public water fountain struggles, city says things will be different this year

After water fountains across Pittsburgh were not turned on until the mid to late summer last year, the Gainey administration says things will be different this summer.

On hot days last summer into July, most of the city's water fountains still weren't working.

"I have one plumber working for the city," Public Works Director Chris Hornstein told KDKA last June. "We have over 200 drinking fountains."

KDKA found out the city had one plumber to turn on not just the water fountains but also activate spray parks, fill the pools, and get all the bathrooms and concession stands operational. This year, the Gainey administration says that's changing.

"This year, we have three plumbers on staff, plus an apprentice," Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said.

Pawlak says over the winter, the city raised wages and recruited additional plumbers. And Pawlak said the city has also taken a computer inventory of all the fountains, allowing the city to hire outside contractors to get things ready for summer.

"It's a big task, but we're feeling much about our ability to get it done," Pawlak said.

Work began about two weeks ago, and already, KDKA has found water fountains working that were not operational this time last year. KDKA also found several others that have not yet been turned on.

Councilman Bobby Wilson, who sponsored legislation last year to raise the wages, is hopeful of a better performance this summer.

"I'm glad we brought some light to this last year, so the public can have their water," Wilson said.

But he still thinks that even three plumbers are not enough for the entire city.

"We need better management of our basic services," Wilson said. "This is the time when people want to get outside and enjoy the weather, and they want to take a drink."

But with 200-plus fountains, it's a yeoman's task to get them turned on. But the city hopes to do that by the end of the month.