Pittsburgh Public Schools votes to move to 'four-tiered transportation plan'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Public Schools have officially made the decision to implement new start times as well as a four-tiered transportation plan in the 2023-24 school year.

That decision was approved at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

One of the biggest changes is that the start time for all high schools has been pushed back 25 minutes from 7:15 to 7:40.

Other schools will adjust starting times slightly.

Another goal of the adjusted timings is to help teachers grow, according to the district.

"The new bell schedules also support the District's efforts to provide synchronous professional learning for school-based staff across grade bands, increasing opportunities for teachers to engage with their colleagues across schools on student half-days for professional development," the district website reads.

You can see the full decision at this link or check out the final start time chart right here.