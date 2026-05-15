Pittsburgh Public Schools hosts 28th annual Take Your Father To School Day

All across Pittsburgh Public Schools on Friday, students got to bring in a man they look up to in their lives as part of a yearly tradition: Take Your Father to School Day.

The tradition highlights the important roles that family and community engagement play in supporting student success.

"I'm really just happy to be with him today," said Xaviar Citrone, who brought his dad to school.

"How can I, as a dad, who's not always around him, be able to fill him up, fortify him with education, and motivation," Gene Citron added.

However, it wasn't just fathers, it was uncles, mentors, cousins, any male figure the children look up to.

"We've talked a lot about having the presence of male role models in the lives of children and education," said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters. "This is just one day to invite them into this space to celebrate them, and to actually hope they come back and remain a positive presence in the lives of children."

It's the 28th year Pittsburgh Public Schools has hosted the event, and it continues to grow. The meaning of the day is far deeper than just fun; it's a special day for many, including Shawn Johnson, who works as a mailman, and said it was the first time with his work schedule to be able to make it out to his son's school.

"Boys, I think, it's extremely important to have a male figure in your life," he said. "I didn't grow up with one, so that's why it's very important for me to make it here, to show him I care, and the importance of showing up."

Just simply showing up - it can make all the difference.

"We really need more people like this in the world, just coming together, not for greed, but just to be there for what they created, what they're here to do," Deon Quay Wilson said.

The rest of the day was filled with so many activities, including a pickup basketball game, a father-daughter dance, classroom visits, and much more.