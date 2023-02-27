Pittsburgh Public Schools' superintendent looking for volunteers to help with literacy project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools is asking for help with a reading project.
D. Wayne Walters is calling on Black men to join him in a special initiative.
It's called "Black Men Read" and is happening at 34 schools across the city.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, leaders from across the city will read to students in grades K-2.
It's an effort to encourage a love of reading and promote literacy among students.
If you're interested in helping out, visit this link.
