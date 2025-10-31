Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent lays out plan for future of district

The future of the Pittsburgh Public Schools district is becoming more clear -- and it's likely going to include closing a number of schools.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters presented the district's Future-Ready Facilities Plan on Thursday night, which calls for closing 12 schools.

Some of those schools include Allegheny 6-8, Arsenal PreK-5, and Manchester PreK-8. Some of the schools slated to close would also be reopened as other schools.

The report states that school closures would lead to significant cost savings. Nearly $103 million in savings would come from closing nine school buildings.

The plan also projects staffing changes including some teacher and worker furloughs, but some hirings as well. It also calls for revisions to the curriculum to try and make things consistent across the district.

A lot of these changes would happen in three phases.

In the first phase, which will take place in 2026-27, the district will support staff transitions and impacted students among other things.

The second phase, in the following school year, the Pittsburgh Gifted Center would close. The district says the closing of the center would save $2 million.

Phase three would take place one year later.

"This plan represents the voices of our community," Dr. Walters said.

There would also be shifts to some middle and high school transportation bus routes under this plan.

If the proposed plans go through, the majority of schools would see changes starting in June of next year.

A follow-up discussion on the plan is scheduled for November 17. A vote on the plan for school closures could take place some time after that.