Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member accused of inappropriate contact with minor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member has been accused of inappropriate contact with a minor.

The district told KDKA-TV on Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for James Ziegler related to the accusations. Ziegler is a staff member at Pittsburgh Faison K-5.

"The staff member has been out on administrative leave since notification of the complaint via a 3rd party Childline on December 21, 2022," the statement from the district said.

No other information was released by the district.