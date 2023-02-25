Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member accused of inappropriate contact with minor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member has been accused of inappropriate contact with a minor.
The district told KDKA-TV on Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for James Ziegler related to the accusations. Ziegler is a staff member at Pittsburgh Faison K-5.
"The staff member has been out on administrative leave since notification of the complaint via a 3rd party Childline on December 21, 2022," the statement from the district said.
No other information was released by the district.
