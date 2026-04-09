Pittsburgh Public Schools selling parking spots during the NFL draft

The NFL draft is happening right here in Pittsburgh exactly two weeks from Thursday.

Many of you may still be wondering where you can park if you're going – or even if you're just trying to park for work downtown or on the north side.

Every parking space imaginable near the draft space seems like it's turning green. Pittsburgh Public Schools is adding to that.

Mike McNamara, PPS's Chief Operations Officer, and the district are trying to put what they will not be using to good use.

"We really didn't move forward on anything until we decided what we were going to do with the schools," McNamara said.

Spaces at King, Manchester, Conroy, and Allegheny will be available. Pittsburgh Public Schools will be using a lot on the south side as well, where it says people will be shuttled over to the Gateway Clipper Fleet to get to the North Side.

Additionally, the district said two additional locations are under consideration. McNamara said Breshear and Greenway could be options if needed.

"If we had increased demand and these lots filled up, then we may look at expanding into some of the further away schools," he said.

If you look at ParkWhiz.com, the northern lots will cost you. A KDKA search on Thursday for April 23 from 11 a.m. to midnight showed King, Allegheny, and Conroy around $454 for a spot. Manchester was about $350.

"If we didn't have any kind of control over them or try to monetize them, then people would just be parking there for free," McNamara said.

And as we all know, parking in a lot of places near the draft is going to be higher than normal.

In PPS's case? It says the profits will be split with the valet company that is running the parking for the district. The money that the district receives will go to the schools.

"We're going to, we're going to bring it in and decide what to do with it," McNamara said.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said that the spaces it will be leasing will be through ParkWhiz.com.

So if you want to get a spot in one of those lots, you'll have to buy them there.