Pittsburgh Public Schools holding school supply giveaway event at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As classes are set to resume for the fall semester, there are still families in need of a helping hand, especially when it comes to school supplies.

Prices for classroom necessities have soared due to inflation, and Pittsburgh Public Schools will be holding an event Monday to help those in need.

It's that time of year again and many local organizations are helping make sure students aren't going to be going to class empty-handed.

The district is holding an event at Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

Organizers say there will be free stuffed backpacks, food, hand sanitizers, and more.

They expect thousands of people to stop by so that they can start off the school year on the right foot.

For those who are interested, there are three options to pick up some supplies.

Parents can drive through Gold Lot 1A. Families can go in-person to the FedEx Great Hall inside the stadium.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m.

While there, children will have the opportunity to get a free haircut, hairstyle, and manicure. You must pre-register in advance.

In addition to the events held at the stadium, there are 15 bus stop drop-offs being held at locations across the city. At these events, you can pick up stuffed backpacks while supplies last. This starts Monday at 12:00 Noon.

For more information and a list of bus stop locations, click here.