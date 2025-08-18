Pittsburgh Public Schools students receive free backpacks, school supplies at donation event

Students and parents are busy preparing for the start of a new school year, and Pittsburgh Public Schools is celebrating its students while setting them up for success.

In and around Acrisure Stadium, 150 volunteers stepped up to help the students of Pittsburgh Public Schools receive more than 3,000 free backpacks, supplies, food, and more.

"It's one way to see us in the classroom, it's another thing that I could see us in the streets in the parking lot, willing to help," said Merecedes Williams, director of communications for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

With help from sports organizations like the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins, Comcast, and others, it's a joint effort to distribute these generously donated items and ensure students are ready to return.

Parents drove through the event in the Gold Lot 1A on a mission to get their kids back-to-school ready.

"(Her kids are) not happy, but I'm good," said Pittsburgh Public Schools parent Tika Bonner.

With over 20,000 students in the district, parents face the anxiety of affording school supplies. Everyone at this free event shared a lot of gratitude.

"It's a big help, big help," said Bonner.

"First impression is the last thing, and if you look your best, you feel your best on the first day of school, and you have what you need to start school. It makes for a great school year," Superintendent Dr Wayne Walter said.

Inside Acrisure Stadium, students got even more free shoes, books, manicures, and haircuts, too. It's the little things that are helping prepare young learners for a strong year in the classroom.

The first day of school for Pittsburgh Public Schools is Aug. 25, with kindergarten returning on Aug. 28.