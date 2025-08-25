Pittsburgh Public Schools students return to school: "It's a joy"

For hundreds of students, Monday is the first day of the new school year, and that includes Pittsburgh Public Schools.

With high fives and hugs from Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5 Principal Pamela Parks, the day was off to a spirited start.

"Staff is excited, we've been getting ready all week last week. They have been in for (professional development), they've gotten classrooms together. They are excited about meeting the kids inside the building," she said.

Inside the school building, they have pre-K through fifth grade.

"There are a few first graders that aren't the babies anymore. They're a little bit nervous about coming back, but for the most part, everybody seems to be excited," said Parks.

Parents said they're ready for school, too.

"It feels great. They're back in school, I'm excited," said parent Brandie Graham.

With two kids at the school, Graham is tackling the back-to-school routine.

"They're doing good, they were ready. They were waiting, so surprisingly it didn't take a long time to get them up this morning," she said with a laugh.

The superintendent also tackles a busy back-to-school time, but for the entire district.

"It's a joy that I see in their faces, the joy and excitement for parents, the joy and excitement for our staff to create welcoming and inclusive environments. So, we are just excited for a great 2025-26 school year in the Pittsburgh Public Schools," Dr. Wayne Walters said.

He said this year, the district has a new ethnic studies course, an art partnership with the Carnegie Museum of Art and a new campaign called "get the facts."

At the end of this school year, the district plans to start closing twelve schools.

"So I look at this next year as the opportunity to really reinvent Pittsburgh Public Schools with some energy and just really being future ready," he said.

Going into this new academic year, the main goal is to focus on this day, week and month of educating the next generation. This year, each school has a nurse and over 100 nationally board-certified schoolteachers. There are also 18 career and technical education programs in the district.

"We're going to be above average this year and we're just excited for all the learning that's going to go on this year," said Parks.

It's a year of joy and purpose for Pittsburgh Public Schools. Their last day is currently on the calendar as June 12, 2026.