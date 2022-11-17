Proposed 2023 Pittsburgh Public Schools budget includes more money for salaries, security

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The proposed 2023 budget for Pittsburgh Public Schools calls for a $10 million increase in spending.

The budget shows a 1.5 percent increase from the 2022 budget and allows for an operating deficit of $9.2 million, which is nearly $18 million less than last year. The proposed 2023 budget does not show a tax increase.

There is also a $74,000 increase in "security personnel" and a $25,000 increase in "safety and security." How the schools will use that money is not said. If approved, the funds for security next year stand at around $4 million.

Other increases aim to go to those in administration, like superintendents and principals. That's the same with classroom teachers, with a $1.6 million increase dedicated to them alone.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, this is something school board members expressed as a key item in July when looking ahead at what they wanted to see in the budget. Overall, the proposed budget shows a $3.2 million increase dedicated to salaries.

The total budget is $675.9 million. The school board is expected to adopt the budget at its meeting on Dec. 21. But first, there is a public hearing on Dec. 5