2 Pittsburgh Public School police officers injured breaking up fight at Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two police officers were injured trying to break up a fight between multiple students at Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

The fight began in a classroom and spilled out into a hallway and then outside the building, the school official said. At least six students were involved in the fight and other students were at the scene.

Pittsburgh Public School police vehicles were spotted at Oliver Citywide Academy after a reported fight between students on Thursday. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

School staff called for Pittsburgh police and school officers to help break it up.

Two Pittsburgh Public School police officers were taken to a medical clinic to be checked out for injuries, the school spokesperson said.

The students involved will be disciplined based on the student code of conduct and their education plan, the school official said.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.