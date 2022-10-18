15-week program to teach Pittsburgh students leadership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh just announced a new partnership that aims to keep kids out of harm's way and on a path to success.

The city welcomed the inaugural class of the Pittsburgh Youth Civic Leadership Program at the Heinz History Center.

The 15-week program will bring Pittsburgh Public Schools students to the Heinz History center on Tuesdays and Thursdays where they will engage with leaders from city departments.

They will learn, do research and discuss issues in the departments. At the end of the program, they will put together a final project with solutions to those issues.

Mayor Ed Gainey said while it may be too early to tell the direct impact this will have on youth violence, he hopes the experience students have here will encourage them to align themselves with learning.

"Don't fight, learn," Gainey said. "Don't fight, learn. Because if you learn, if you learn -- listen to me -- you will learn to grow up and not just grow old. You will learn how to have the promise of a better tomorrow because of what you invest inside yourself right now."

The class size is small with 27 students. The best part: it's paid and the kids will earn college credits.