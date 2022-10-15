Oliver Citywide Academy students return to the classroom on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students at Oliver Citywide Academy will return to the classroom on Monday.
They have been learning remotely since a teacher was assaulted by a 15-year-old.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police take juvenile into custody following assault at Oliver Citywide Academy
- Sources: Oliver Citywide Academy teacher physically and sexually assaulted by student
- District attorney wants juvenile charged in Oliver Citywide Academy assault prosecuted as adult
- New details emerge in alleged physical and sexual attack of Oliver Citywide Academy teacher
- State Senator talks keeping schools safe after Oliver Citywide Academy teacher attacked
That student is now facing charges.
Meanwhile, when the students return, they will face several new safety precautions.
They include a revised enrollment process that will require documentation from previous schools, an adult partnering system for staff, an extra security guard in the building, and two-way radios in all classrooms.
Oliver Citywide Academy will also have counselors on-hand on Monday for any students that may need them.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.