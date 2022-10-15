Oliver Citywide Academy students return to the classroom on Monday

Oliver Citywide Academy to return to in person learning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students at Oliver Citywide Academy will return to the classroom on Monday.

They have been learning remotely since a teacher was assaulted by a 15-year-old.

That student is now facing charges.

Meanwhile, when the students return, they will face several new safety precautions.

They include a revised enrollment process that will require documentation from previous schools, an adult partnering system for staff, an extra security guard in the building, and two-way radios in all classrooms.

Oliver Citywide Academy will also have counselors on-hand on Monday for any students that may need them.