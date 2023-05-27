Pittsburgh Public School marching band to participate in Washington D.C. Memorial Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students from Pittsburgh are heading to the nation's capital for the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Marching band members from Pittsburgh Allderdice, Brashear High Schol, and Pittsburgh Obama 6-12, collectively named "One Band, One Sound" will be in the Washington D.C. Memorial Day Parade.

"These kids are going to show the entire country that Pittsburgh is filled with tremendous musical talent and a spirit of cooperation," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. "I'm incredibly proud of these kids, their parents, teachers, and everyone who helped provide this opportunity for our children."

The marching band is comprised of 80 students and left on Saturday morning from Obama Academy with their chaperones for the trip to D.C.

The National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. is scheduled for 1 p.m. and you can watch it live on YouTube.

Good luck to One Band, One Sound - Pittsburgh is proud of you!