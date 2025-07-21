First of several public hearings being held tonight on proposed PPS school closures

The first of several public hearings on the proposed closure of several Pittsburgh Public schools is being held tonight.

The public hearings will give parents and families a chance to weigh in on the proposed school closures and reconfigurations expected to be coming for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Tonight at 5 p.m., the Student Achievement Center, formerly known as the Baxter School, will be up for discussion and following that hearing, a general public hearing will be held at 6 p.m.

Public comment registration for this evening has been closed, but another hearing will be held tomorrow on the Montessori School in Friendship at 5 p.m. and the Morrow School at 7 p.m.

The hearings are being held in person at the Pittsburgh Public Schools administration building on South Bellefield Avenue and will also be streamed virtually. Those wishing to speak must register online.

The district's proposed plans include closing nine school facilities and reconfiguring a number of others. The changes could come next June.

The proposed closures are part of the district's Future-Ready Facilities Plan, which aims to address declining enrollment, aging infrastructure, and underutilized buildings, saving more than $100 million in the coming years.

If you're not able to attend the hearings in person or virtually, written testimonies will be accepted through email.