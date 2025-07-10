Pittsburgh Public Safety asking South Side bars to consider closing earlier to prevent rowdy crowds

Pittsburgh Public Safety trying to crack down on South Side crowds

Pittsburgh Public Safety is trying to crack down on the South Side's rowdy crowds, asking businesses to consider closing earlier while threatening to get bars serving alcohol to underage people labeled as nuisances.

So far, every single weekend, large clouds are flooding East Carson Street.

"Too many people and just no destination, everybody drunk," said Tay Williams.

A city spokesperson told KDKA-TV that efforts are underway to work with local businesses that close after 2 a.m. and recommend an earlier closure.

"Would you be open to closing earlier if it meant decreasing the crowd sizes?" KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah asked Rich Cupka, the owner of Cupka's Café II.

"You can't make no money when you're closed," Cupka said. "We're allowed to be open till 2, it's the city's responsibility to keep the people and public safety."

The city is also working to identify businesses serving alcohol to people who are underage. Then it will work with the district attorney's office to get them classified as nuisance bars.

"My life right now is consumed with the issues on South Side," said Councilman Bob Charland.

Charland said one bar was labeled as a disruptive property last week. That means anytime fire, EMS or police are called, the owners will be billed. The city is working with the district attorney's office to take the next step.

"I don't believe that closing one establishment is going to solve all of our problems but I will say being out on the street and seeing it firsthand, there's one bar that's an entirely different strata in what it does to affect the district," Charland said.

On top of all this, city leaders are also considering closing East Carson Street if crowds persist after 2 a.m.

Pittsburgh police say the safety plan will be unveiled publicly in the coming weeks. Residents and visitors aren't sure if it'll help.

"People still going to do what they want. If they gonna to party, they gonna to party," said Williams.

One resident believes it's all being blown out of proportion.

"They're just kids and they misbehave and the police seem to have them in check. And, you know, they need to grow up a little bit."