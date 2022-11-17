Pittsburgh Post-Gazette owners, unions to hold Thursday bargaining session

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The next round of negotiations between the owners of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the unions representing striking workers will take place today. 

The first bargaining session in nearly two years took place on Monday. 

More than 100 employees represented by five unions went on strike last month.

The workers say they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay, vacation time, and health insurance. 

