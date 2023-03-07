Pittsburgh police union votes to approve new contract with city
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The union representing Pittsburgh's police officers has voted to approve its new contract with the city.
On Monday, Mayor Ed Gainey said on Twitter that officers voted 572-13 to ratify the contract.
"This contract delivers raises for new officers that will help us recruit and retain the kind of officers that best represent Pittsburgh," Gainey said in a statement on Twitter. "It also includes another major first for our city — a disciplinary matrix that will provide our officers and the public a clear understanding and transparency into what happens if an officer violates the law or breaks policies and procedures."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.