Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police union votes to approve new contract with city

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: March 6, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: March 6, 2023 02:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The union representing Pittsburgh's police officers has voted to approve its new contract with the city.

On Monday, Mayor Ed Gainey said on Twitter that officers voted 572-13 to ratify the contract.

"This contract delivers raises for new officers that will help us recruit and retain the kind of officers that best represent Pittsburgh," Gainey said in a statement on Twitter. "It also includes another major first for our city — a disciplinary matrix that will provide our officers and the public a clear understanding and transparency into what happens if an officer violates the law or breaks policies and procedures."

First published on March 6, 2023 / 10:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.