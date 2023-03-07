Pittsburgh police union votes to approve new contract with city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The union representing Pittsburgh's police officers has voted to approve its new contract with the city.

On Monday, Mayor Ed Gainey said on Twitter that officers voted 572-13 to ratify the contract.

"This contract delivers raises for new officers that will help us recruit and retain the kind of officers that best represent Pittsburgh," Gainey said in a statement on Twitter. "It also includes another major first for our city — a disciplinary matrix that will provide our officers and the public a clear understanding and transparency into what happens if an officer violates the law or breaks policies and procedures."