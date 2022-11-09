Pittsburgh Police SVU searching for missing 27-year-old Jourdan Gaetano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

According to public safety, Jourdan Gaetano was last seen on November 5 in the downtown area.

Photo of Jourdan Gaetano. Pittsburgh Public Safety

She is described as 5'1", and 115 pounds.

Gaetano is known to frequent the Dormont, Lawrenceville, and Allentown areas.

Anyone with information is asked to 412-323-7141 or 911.