Pittsburgh Police SVU searching for missing 27-year-old Jourdan Gaetano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.
According to public safety, Jourdan Gaetano was last seen on November 5 in the downtown area.
She is described as 5'1", and 115 pounds.
Gaetano is known to frequent the Dormont, Lawrenceville, and Allentown areas.
Anyone with information is asked to 412-323-7141 or 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.