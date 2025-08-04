Police investigating overnight shooting near the Jack Stack Pool in Brighton Heights

Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened near the Jack Stack Pool in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Police say officers from Zone 1 were called to the area of Brighton Woods Road just before 1:15 a.m. on Monday after receiving two ShotSpotter alerts that totaled 27 rounds.

When officers arrived in the area, they found multiple shell casings and found a vehicle with gun on the floorboard. Police say that vehicles was towed from the scene of the shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place along Brighton Woods Road near the Jack Stack Pool in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say a man was dropped off at a nearby hospital a short time later with a graze wound to the head. He was last said to be in stable condition.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed the Mobile Crime Unit from the police bureau working to process evidence related to the shooting.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.