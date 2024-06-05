Pittsburgh Police sergeant accused of theft by deception for falsifying timecards at second job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Police sergeant has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Brian Marckisotto is now being charged with theft by deception after he allegedly falsified his time card for a side job.

Back in 2020, Marckisotto was promoted to sergeant with the Pittsburgh Police.

He was also working in theft prevention detail at the Target location in East Liberty

Marckisotto is now being accused of leaving the job several hours earlier than he recorded on his timecard.

In total, he was paid for more than 65 hours for time he reportedly didn't work, making more than $5,700.

