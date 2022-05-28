Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect related to deadly South Side Slopes shooting

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in the South Side Slopes.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Zahvair Palmer in relation to the shooting of Adam Cloud on March 19, 2022, in the South Side Slopes.

zahvair-palmer-mugshot.jpg
Zahvair Palmer Mugshot Pittsburgh Public Safety

On that date, police say Palmer shot Cloud in the chest around 10:30 p.m., killing him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 7:03 AM

