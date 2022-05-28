Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect related to deadly South Side Slopes shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in the South Side Slopes.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Zahvair Palmer in relation to the shooting of Adam Cloud on March 19, 2022, in the South Side Slopes.

Zahvair Palmer Mugshot Pittsburgh Public Safety

On that date, police say Palmer shot Cloud in the chest around 10:30 p.m., killing him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details