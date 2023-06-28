Pittsburgh Police searching for missing, at-risk 11-year-old, Teaja Parrotte

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Teaja Parrotte was reported missing from her mother's home on Tuesday and is considered at risk due to her age.

She is described as 5'3" 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with two puffball ponytails.

Pittsburgh Police

Police said that she has several school friends in her neighborhood of the Hill District and it is believed she is still in the area.

She was last seen in a blue hoodie with blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone that sees her is asked to call police at 412-323-7800 or call 911.

