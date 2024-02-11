Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 65-year-old man, Richard Vavrek

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old man. 

vavrekmissing2.jpg
Photo of Richard Vavrek provided by police.  Pittsburgh Public Safety

According to police, 65-year-old Richard Vavrek wandered from his home on Holt Street in the South Side Slopes on Saturday between 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and has not been seen since. 

Police describe Vavrek as 5'5", 135 pounds with graying, dark brown hair and green eyes. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call 412-323-7141. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on February 11, 2024 / 11:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.