Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 65-year-old man, Richard Vavrek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old man.

Photo of Richard Vavrek provided by police. Pittsburgh Public Safety

According to police, 65-year-old Richard Vavrek wandered from his home on Holt Street in the South Side Slopes on Saturday between 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Police describe Vavrek as 5'5", 135 pounds with graying, dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 412-323-7141.

