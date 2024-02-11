Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 65-year-old man, Richard Vavrek
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old man.
According to police, 65-year-old Richard Vavrek wandered from his home on Holt Street in the South Side Slopes on Saturday between 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Police describe Vavrek as 5'5", 135 pounds with graying, dark brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 412-323-7141.
