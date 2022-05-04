Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 44-year-old woman Schurita Charles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 44-year-old woman.

Pittsburgh Police

Schurita Charles was last heard from on Monday and is described as 5'9' with blonde hair and silver tips.

When she was last seen, she was wearing black, yellow, and green checkered scrubs, black pants, and white Crocs.

She drives a black 2002 Mercedes-Benz SUV with a license plate KTL-2656.

It's believed she could be in the Homewood or East Hills area.

Anyone who knows where she is or sees her is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

