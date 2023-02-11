Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old, Mae'Leigh Spriggs

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are asking for the public's help in finding missing 13-year-old Mae'Leigh Spriggs. 

maeleigh-spriggs-missing.jpg
Picture of 13-year-old Mae'Leigh Spriggs Pittsburgh Public Safety

Spriggs is considered to be in danger due to her age. 

She was last seen leaving her home on Thursday wearing a purple t-shirt, black bubble coat, shorts, and Crocs. 

She has braided hair with some orange braids. 

Police said she could be downtown as she has been seen there with friends in the past. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or missing persons at 412-323-7141. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 12:59 PM

