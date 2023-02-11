Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old, Mae'Leigh Spriggs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are asking for the public's help in finding missing 13-year-old Mae'Leigh Spriggs.
Spriggs is considered to be in danger due to her age.
She was last seen leaving her home on Thursday wearing a purple t-shirt, black bubble coat, shorts, and Crocs.
She has braided hair with some orange braids.
Police said she could be downtown as she has been seen there with friends in the past.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or missing persons at 412-323-7141.
