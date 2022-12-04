Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl Nakira Taylor-Jones

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

nakira-taylor-jones-missing.jpg
Picture of 13-year-old Nakira Taylor-Jones Pittsburgh Public Safety

She is described as 5'5", 120 pounds, with brown eyes and box braids.

Nakira was last seen on Saturday, December 3, around 5 p.m. wearing a blue coat, ripped jeans, and white shoes. 

She is from Homewood but is known to frequent Swissvale, the Hill District, and South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 4, 2022 / 2:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.