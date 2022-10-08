Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 12-year-old Juliana Montgomery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old, Juliana Montgomery.

Picture of Juliana Montgomery, provided by Pittsburgh Police. Pittsburgh Police

According to police, she has not been seen since Friday in the area of Woods Run near Highview Cemetery.

Police describe her as 5'2", 105 pounds with red curly hair.

Anyone with information should call police at 412-323-7141.

