Pittsburgh police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday.
Police said Jayna O'Malley was last seen the evening of March 19. She may be in the Carrick, Mt. Oliver or downtown areas.
She's described as 5-foot-4, weighing 135 pounds with shoulder-length curly red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.