Pittsburgh police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday.

Police said Jayna O'Malley was last seen the evening of March 19. She may be in the Carrick, Mt. Oliver or downtown areas.

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public's help to locate a missing girl. Jayna O'Malley is 13 years old

She's described as 5-foot-4, weighing 135 pounds with shoulder-length curly red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.