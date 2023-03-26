Pittsburgh Bureau of Police respond to shooting in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of Corday Way and Pearl Street just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving several Shotspotter alerts.

Once on the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, per police.

A nearby house also sustained some damage from bullets, and casings were located at the scene, police added.

Another person was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.