Pittsburgh Bureau of Police respond to shooting in Bloomfield

CBS Pittsburgh

BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of Corday Way and Pearl Street just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving several Shotspotter alerts.

Once on the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, per police.

A nearby house also sustained some damage from bullets, and casings were located at the scene, police added.

Another person was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 4:23 PM

