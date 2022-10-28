Multiple people shot during funeral at North Side church, police sources said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people have been shot at a funeral being held at a church on Pittsburgh's North Side for the victim of a recent homicide, police sources said.

Law enforcement has swarmed the area of Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue after reports of gunfire shortly after the noon hour, emergency officials said.

There are reports of multiple shots fired.

The Destiny of Faith Church sits at the corner of Brighton and Benton. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso spoke with a witness who provided KDKA with a flyer from the funeral service.

The flyer shows the service was for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr., one of the victims of the Oct. 15 shooting on Cedar Avenue, also on the North Side. Two woman, who police said were innocent bystanders, were also killed in that shooting.

The funeral was for 20-year-old John James Hornezes Jr., the victim of recent gun violence. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

As many as six people have been taken to Allegheny General Hospital, police sources said. One of those victims arrived via ambulance and the others via private vehicle.

The condition of at least one of the victims remains unclear. The others appear to have injuries they are able to recover from.

A heavy police presence on the North Side after reports of a shooting. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Pittsburgh police car sits on Brighton Road on the North Side after reports of a shooting nearby during a funeral service at a church. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

There are an "unknown number of victims" at this time and it remains an active scene.

KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with a neighbor. That person did not go to the funeral but knew the family. They said, "This all needs to stop."

The Red Cross has arrived near the scene to help those who were at the funeral.

